Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

