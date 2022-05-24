Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Redwood Trust worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

Redwood Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.