Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Freshworks worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $49,162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $19,278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $23,477,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.