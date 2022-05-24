Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCC opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

