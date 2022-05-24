Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of PGT Innovations worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,810. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

