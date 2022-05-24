Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of The GEO Group worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $861.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.