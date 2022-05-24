Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of CTS worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.53%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

