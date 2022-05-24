Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Fulton Financial worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

