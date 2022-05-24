Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.41 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DaVita by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

DaVita stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

