Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NYMT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.