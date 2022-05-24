Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

