Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 154,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 262,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,896,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 223,030 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVC stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

