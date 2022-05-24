Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DISH Network worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

