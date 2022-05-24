Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.94 Million Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Alamo Group worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

ALG opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

