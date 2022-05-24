Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Greenbrier Companies worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

