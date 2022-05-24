Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Griffon worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,134,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,370,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

