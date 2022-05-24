Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PVH worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.