Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of National Bank worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.