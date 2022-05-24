Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Southside Bancshares worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

