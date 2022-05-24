Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Getty Realty worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

