Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Varex Imaging worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 38.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

