Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,739 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Innoviva worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth $7,963,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $5,040,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 649,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,653,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Innoviva Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.