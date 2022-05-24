Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,769 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.69% of Cellectis worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 180.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

