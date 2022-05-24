Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,183 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nielsen worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 9,942,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

