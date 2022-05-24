Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,958 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Mercury General worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MCY stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

About Mercury General (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.