Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,018 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 37,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.