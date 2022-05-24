Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 210,996 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

