Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,702 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harsco worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

