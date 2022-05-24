Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,178 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of AZZ worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.