Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,706 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,357 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Tripadvisor worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

