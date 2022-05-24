Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,521 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 7,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

