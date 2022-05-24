Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,910 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of CNX Resources worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $6,323,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $5,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

