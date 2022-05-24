Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,409 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

