Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,424 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of AeroVironment worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 350.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,835.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

