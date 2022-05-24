Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,640 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Proto Labs worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 10.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.