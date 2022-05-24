Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Adtalem Global Education worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

