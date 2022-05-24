Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Clear Secure worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of YOU opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -46.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 in the last 90 days.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.