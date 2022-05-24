Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,754 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 114,498 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

