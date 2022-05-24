Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,594 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.