Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $9.05 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

