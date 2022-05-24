Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.