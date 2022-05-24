Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

