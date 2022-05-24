Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Hibbett worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $581.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.