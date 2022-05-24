Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Hibbett worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HIBB opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $581.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.
HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
