Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $23,991,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

