ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of ProAssurance worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 42.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

