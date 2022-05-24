Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.51. Approximately 2,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.