QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Up 18.1%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) shares rose 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

USAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QHSLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get QHSLab alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.