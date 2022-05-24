QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Up 18.1%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) shares rose 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
USAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QHSLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
