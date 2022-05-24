Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating) rose 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in France and internationally. The company offers customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that helps businesses design, manage, and send personalized, omnichannel communications in large volumes.

