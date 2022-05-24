RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.63

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $10.75. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 4,675 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.13.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.