Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Insider Buys £12,000 in Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,100.04).
Shares of LON RMM opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57).
